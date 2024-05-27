Peak Asset Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 224.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 72.9% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,601,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

