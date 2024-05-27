Peak Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.37. 3,040,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,475. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

