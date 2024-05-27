Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,695 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 2.5% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.27. 3,431,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,261. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

