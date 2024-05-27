Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 97,978 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after buying an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,033,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,043,000 after buying an additional 196,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,387,000 after acquiring an additional 292,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,355. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

