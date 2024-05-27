Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,267 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,185. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.15 and its 200-day moving average is $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $203.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

