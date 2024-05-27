Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.33. 5,500,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.03. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

