Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $1,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 413,295 shares during the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

