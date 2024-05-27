Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Raised by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

