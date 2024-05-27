Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PIRS stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.