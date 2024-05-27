Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.63.

Shares of PNFP opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,093 shares of company stock worth $19,103,353 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

