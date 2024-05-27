Piper Sandler & CO. Invests $382,000 in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure accounts for about 0.3% of Piper Sandler & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Piper Sandler & CO. owned about 0.11% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

SOI remained flat at $8.92 during trading on Monday. 137,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

