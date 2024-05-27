Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reissued a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.46. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

