Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $76.11 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $76.11 million and approximately $12,839.02 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08195998 USD and is up 11.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $13,792.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

