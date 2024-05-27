Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

PBPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBPB opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $258.12 million, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

