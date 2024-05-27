PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Decreased by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in PPL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

PPL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

