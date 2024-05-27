PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRCT opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.95.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $128,295.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,149.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $128,295.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,149.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,073. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

