Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 4.6% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
VGT traded up $5.25 on Monday, hitting $545.23. 286,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $549.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.29.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
