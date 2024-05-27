Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 317.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,078 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,238,000 after buying an additional 486,526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after buying an additional 4,427,187 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. 3,249,366 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

