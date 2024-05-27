Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

