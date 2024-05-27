Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,405 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.02. 96,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,912. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

