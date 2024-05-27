Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,485 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $274,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 26.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,765,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.