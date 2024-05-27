Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.38. 11,795,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $92,221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654,825,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,464,435,831.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,077,328. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

