Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

