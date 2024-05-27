QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 439.25 ($5.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday.

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 2.5 %

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 413.60 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 357.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,723.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 428.40 ($5.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

