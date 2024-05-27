QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 2.5 %

QQ stock opened at GBX 413.60 ($5.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 344.22. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 428.40 ($5.44). The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,723.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

