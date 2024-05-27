QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,238 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 74.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,809,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

