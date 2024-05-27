QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $42.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

