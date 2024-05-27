Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,250,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,873 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail accounts for about 1.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 9.05% of Qurate Retail worth $30,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 11,548,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,524. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

