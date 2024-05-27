Raymond James Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$34.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.75.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO opened at C$31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ero Copper

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.