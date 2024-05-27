Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.07.

TOL stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 28.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

