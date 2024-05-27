Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.11 and last traded at $52.18. 4,660,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,589,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

