Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Primo Water (PRMW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW) recently:

5/20/2024 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2024 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2024 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2024 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Primo Water Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.65. 1,025,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,989. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Get Primo Water Co alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 54,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 390,611 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Primo Water by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 203,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.