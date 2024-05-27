Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stake Lowered by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. Repay accounts for 3.0% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Repay by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Repay by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Repay by 19.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,261.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.94 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
