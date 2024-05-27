Richard White Sells 235,622 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 235,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$99.21 ($66.14), for a total value of A$23,376,058.62 ($15,584,039.08).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Richard White sold 239,045 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$97.77 ($65.18), for a total transaction of A$23,371,429.65 ($15,580,953.10).
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Richard White sold 257,522 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$90.76 ($60.51), for a total transaction of A$23,372,696.72 ($15,581,797.81).
WiseTech Global Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.
WiseTech Global Increases Dividend
About WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WiseTech Global
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.