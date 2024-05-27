Richard White Sells 235,622 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

Posted by on May 27th, 2024

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTCGet Free Report) insider Richard White sold 235,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$99.21 ($66.14), for a total value of A$23,376,058.62 ($15,584,039.08).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 16th, Richard White sold 239,045 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$97.77 ($65.18), for a total transaction of A$23,371,429.65 ($15,580,953.10).
  • On Thursday, May 2nd, Richard White sold 257,522 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$90.76 ($60.51), for a total transaction of A$23,372,696.72 ($15,581,797.81).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About WiseTech Global

(Get Free Report)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.