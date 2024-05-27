Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $176.00 at TD Cowen

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 40.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ross Stores by 271.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $16,130,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.