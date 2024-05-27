Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.790-5.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.430-1.490 EPS.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $142.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.76. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.58.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

