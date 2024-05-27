Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $33.56 on Monday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

