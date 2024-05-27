Saga (SAGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $257.66 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00003952 BTC on exchanges. Saga has a total market cap of $257.66 million and $111.28 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,010,058,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,671,282 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,009,908,340 with 93,616,544 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.67363567 USD and is up 8.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $79,586,933.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

