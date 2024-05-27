SALT Market Capitalization Tops $2.90 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $7,262.09 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011343 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,492.24 or 1.00030095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011690 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00112885 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003734 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02755141 USD and is up 12.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,797.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

