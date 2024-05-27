Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 75.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,874 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $6,771,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $6,537,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 994,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 434,460 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.