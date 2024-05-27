Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,850 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 2.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $113,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.24. 6,800,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

