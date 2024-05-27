Schubert & Co Has $259,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schubert & Co lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.2% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.97. 9,520,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.10. The company has a market capitalization of $353.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.