Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Lifted by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.73. 937,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

