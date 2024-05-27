S&CO Inc. Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.0% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 41,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 400,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after purchasing an additional 106,614 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE APD traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.61. 1,070,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,800. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.34.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.