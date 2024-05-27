S&CO Inc. Lowers Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1,417.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 35.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.0 %

LBTYK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.65. 2,400,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,781. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.