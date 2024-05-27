S&CO Inc. Sells 250 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.