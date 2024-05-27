S&CO Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 892,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,176,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.