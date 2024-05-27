Scotiabank Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$100.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$88.90.

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$88.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$91.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

