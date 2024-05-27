Scotiabank Raises AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $26.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AU opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.