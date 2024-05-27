Scotiabank Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $141.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $122.01 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,351,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,971,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,731 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,759,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,972,000 after buying an additional 1,117,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,940,000 after buying an additional 891,164 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

